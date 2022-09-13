Phagwara bank looted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 12

A branch of Axis Bank at Cheema Kalan village on the Phillaur-Nurmahal road was reportedly burgled in the wee hours today.

Around six robbers with their faces covered, entered the bank after breaking the wall. They used a gas cutter to cut the box containing Rs 11.65 lakh.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said they were scrutinising CCTV footages to nab the miscreants.

The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC.