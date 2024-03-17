Programme for doctors held in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 16

In association with Sangrur unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Paras Health, Panchkula, organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme here last night. About 100 doctors participated in this programme.

Dr Ravi Gupta spoke on the topic ‘The impact of recent surgical advances on the treatment of elderly patients as well as young sports persons’. Among others who were present, included Dr Amit Singla, Dr Makhan Singh and Dr Kuldeep Singh.

