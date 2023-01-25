Punjab Agricultural University experts give tips to farmers to counter frost

Ludhiana, January 24
In the wake of the ongoing cold wave leading to ground frost in the northern region of the country, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers about its harmful effects on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.
Experts have advised that in the current situation, crops should be irrigated lightly to avoid dehydration and adequate supply of nutrients must be ensured.
“Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch that acts as a safeguard from. We recommended regular surveillance of fields by farmers and vigilance about ground frost conditions,” said PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.
“Make sure that the soil around tree root zone is wet. This keeps the soil warmer than dry area and protecting the roots from cold injury. It is one of the most common practices followed by the fruit growers for centuries to combat frost effectively. By irrigating the orchards during winter, it is possible to raise the temperature by 1-2°C,” said an expert.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Egypt considering allocating land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone
It is mentioned in a joint statement released on Thursday
CBI books telecom infrastructure firm GTL for cheating, bank fraud in Rs 4,760 crore credit facilities
The agency has booked the company, unidentified directors, p...
Title eludes Sania Mirza in last Grand Slam as she and Rohan Bopanna go down fighting in Australian Open mixed doubles final
The unseeded Indian duo goes down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilia...