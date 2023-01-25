Punjab Agricultural University experts give tips to farmers to counter frost

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 24

In the wake of the ongoing cold wave leading to ground frost in the northern region of the country, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers about its harmful effects on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.

Experts have advised that in the current situation, crops should be irrigated lightly to avoid dehydration and adequate supply of nutrients must be ensured.

“Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch that acts as a safeguard from. We recommended regular surveillance of fields by farmers and vigilance about ground frost conditions,” said PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

“Make sure that the soil around tree root zone is wet. This keeps the soil warmer than dry area and protecting the roots from cold injury. It is one of the most common practices followed by the fruit growers for centuries to combat frost effectively. By irrigating the orchards during winter, it is possible to raise the temperature by 1-2°C,” said an expert.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU