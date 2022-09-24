Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma calls on Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Punjab BJP unit president Ashwani Sharma today called on former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh at his Siswan residence near here.

Sharma was accompanied by general secretary organisation Srininvas and other leaders, including Dr Subhash Sharma, Jiwan Gupta and Rajesh Bagga. This was the first meeting between senior Punjab BJP leaders with Capt Amarinder Singh after he joined the party in Delhi on Monday.

Raninder Singh and Kamajit Singh Saini were also present during the meeting. “The BJP leaders discussed the prevailing political scenario in Punjab and future course of action of the party, which has emerged as the main and only challenger to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state,” a press release issued by the party said.

Capt Amarinder later tweeted: “Pleased to host the state BJP president Ashwani Sharma ji and other senior leaders of the party at my residence today. Together we will work hard for a better and secure future of our state and our country.”

The party was planning a mass mobilisation programme across the state after the protest against the AAP government in Chandigarh on Thursday against the allegation of bribing of AAP MLAs, the press release added.

