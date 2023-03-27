Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Jalandhar, March 27
Angry over the removal of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his uncle Ajit Singh’s photos, youths blackened the photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a Mohalla Clinic in Khatkar Kalan on Monday. The protesters claimed to be members of Punjab Students Union.
A Union members claimed that Bhagwant Mann had used Bhagat Singh’s name to garner votes but after coming to power, he forgot the great freedom fighter.
The Mohalla Clinic, which was previously a Primary Health Centre, earlier displayed photographs of Bhagat Singh and his uncle Ajit Singh, near the hospital hoarding, which were removed when it was turned into a mohalla clinic.
Bhagwant Mann had held his oath-taking ceremony as Punjab Chief Minister last year at Khatkar Kalan—the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.
