Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Fazilka Police and BSF, in a joint operation, have busted an international narco smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers with seizure of 5.47 kg pure-grade heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridges.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers.

In a major breakthrough against trans border narcotic smuggling networks, Fazilka Police & BSF ,in a joint operation have busted an International Narco smuggling module and arrested 7 drug smugglers with seizure of 5.47 Kg pure grade Heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money, 40 cartridges… pic.twitter.com/wdCbxmvlns — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 26, 2024

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on to establish backward and forward linkages.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka #Punjab Police