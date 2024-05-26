Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members

Chandigarh, May 26
In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Fazilka Police and BSF, in a joint operation, have busted an international narco smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers with seizure of 5.47 kg pure-grade heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridges.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers.
An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on to establish backward and forward linkages.
