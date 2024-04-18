Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Chandigarh, April 18
Punjab School Education Board today declared the results of class 10 in which top three positions in the state were grabbed by girls.
Among these, first two positions were bagged by Aditi and Alisha Sharma with 100 per cent and 99.23 per cent marks, respectively. Aditi scored 650 marks while Alisha scored 645 marks out of a total 650 marks. Both the girls are from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Shimla Puri.
Third position was grabbed by Karmanpreet Kaur from Baba Bakala in Amritsar, securing 645 out of 650 marks. She is from Amber Public School.
Total 316 students got their names in the merit list.
In Ludhiana, a total of 38,387 students had appeared out of which 36,573 students passed the exam. The pass percentage is 95.27 per cent.
