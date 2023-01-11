Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood and Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday morning before beginning the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship.

Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.

Gandhi had on Tuesday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in Ambala district. He reached Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday evening and stayed for the night there.

Braving the harsh winters, a number of party workers had gathered here for the yatra.

According to the schedule of the Punjab leg of the yatra, it will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

The Haryana PCC president handed over the flag to Punjab PCC president ahead of the start of the Yatra.

Raja Warring assured Rahul that Punjab would accord a rousing reception to the yatra and it would break all records as Punjabis are known for their hospitality. He urged Punjabis not to sleep for eight days as this yatra is to save Constitution. He compared it to the Dandi March undertaken by Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhupinder Hooda said the yatra is to save the nation and Rahul had become the voice of every section of society.

In his address, Rahul said the BJP was spreading hatred so he decided to undertake the yatra to spread love and communal harmony.

During the yatra, Gandhi met people from different walks of life. He interacted with college students and asked them about their future dreams.

Senior Punjab leaders interacted with Gandhi on the way. With PTI

