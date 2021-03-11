Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 21

After a news report was carried in The Tribune regarding medical test machines lying non-operational, former Union Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately release funds for repair of diagnostic machines at the Advanced Cancer Institute-cum-hospital here, besides posting specialists to run them.

She said cancer patients of the entire region were suffering due to this apathetic attitude of the government.

Cancer patients return from the hospital without any diagnosis. Moreover, ultrasound and OPG test (teeth and jaws) machines are non-operational. In a press statement, Harsimrat said: “Early diagnosis is the key in cancer treatment and poor patients cannot afford to get expensive tests conducted from private hospitals.”

#bhagwant mann #cancer #harsimrat badal