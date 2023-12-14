Sukhbir Badal 'irked' by govt ads on Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The large LED screen installed on the Heritage Street leading to Golden Temple running government sponsored advertisements repeatedly has irked Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal while he was on his way to the shrine.

Sukhbir, along with SAD leaders, was stationed in Amritsar to commemorate the 103rd foundation day of his party at Golden Temple complex. Sukhbir claimed that the purpose of installation of these screens was to telecast live Gurbani. “What to talk of Gurbani? I am pained to see that these were being misutilised for running government advertisements round the clock, which too were misleading”, he said.

Nonetheless, the SGPC has recently installed a ‘parallel’ LED screen on the same location opposite to it, which telecasts Gurbani kirtan and gurmat programmes from Golden Temple.

“I ask Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to at least spare the Golden Temple street and order revival of Gurbani telecast on these LEDs,” he said.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal