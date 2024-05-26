‘SAD-isation’ of AAP: Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh hits out at own party for taking in ‘criminals’

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, May 25

Former IPS officer and AAP Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has yet again criticised his own party, this time for the recent induction of persons with alleged involvement in organised criminal activities into AAP. At a time when Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner, the AAP leader has put the party in a tight spot with a post on Facebook.

Forced to attend rallies The people who once could not look me in the eye and have been rejected by people in earlier elections are now getting prominence in our party and we are forced to attend rallies, roadshows, dinners and meetings with them. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Amritsar North MLA

In a long message written in Punjabi and accompanied with four pictures, Singh has questioned the move to induct persons who have alleged involvement in criminal activities or who have been rejected by people in previous elections.

He has shared the copy of a poster with pictures of AAP LS candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and an alleged gangster, Ankur Likhari, who is facing trial in several cases, including for murder. The poster is about a rally being organised by Likhari in support of Dhaliwal at Jethuwal village on May 27.

The AAP leader has also shared another picture in which BSP leader Dalvir Kaur can be seen joining AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit here few days ago. Dalvir Kaur is the mother of notorious gangster Sonu Kangla, who is also facing several cases.

The message by Kunwar read: “Alas! We had to see this day. There was a time in this holy city when I was inducted into the party by Arvind Kejriwal with much fanfare.”

It added: “The people who once could not look me in the eye and have been rejected by people in earlier elections are now getting prominence in our party and we are forced to attend rallies, roadshows, dinners and meetings with them.”

Singh shared two more pictures of SAD leaders joining AAP. He has labelled the post as “SAD-isation of our government and party”. While the MLA could not be contacted for a comment, Amritsar Urban AAP in-charge Manish Aggarwal feigned ignorance about the post. He said: “If the party has done something, it might have done so while thinking about all the aspects.”

He added that now was not the time to comment on what one MLA was saying as the party leaders and workers were busy in campaigning. He added that the party would discuss the issue after the elections were over.

#Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh