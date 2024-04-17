Sampla may quit party

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, April 16

Party leaders and workers are happy over an internal candidate getting the ticket instead of anyone from outside. But those associated with former Union Minister Vijay Sampla are angry.

“He was first removed from the post of the Chairperson of the National SC Commission. He has now been denied ticket. This is grave injustice,” a leader closely associated with him said.

He too showed his annoyance saying, “When one door is shut, God provides several other openings. He must have determined another path for me. I am thankful to all those who have supported me.”

Later in the evening, he removed the words ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account. Those close to him said he could switch to another party since he had no hopes left for his political career in the BJP. He had contested the Phagwara Assembly poll in 2022 and got his security deposit forfeited like many other BJP leaders then.

