Sidhu Moosewala killing: Saraj Sandhu behind killing of right wing leader in 2017

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 7

Saraj Sandhu, alias, Mintu of Dode Kalsia village in Amritsar is an “A category” gangster and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He was arrested from the Faridkot Jail two days ago. He had allegedly provided vehicles to the shooters who killed Sidhu Moosewala.

Saraj was arrested by the Organised Crime Control Unit in 2018 from Jalandhar. His name first cropped up following the broad daylight killing of Amritsar-based right-wing Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma on the Batala road in October 2017.

He along with his accomplices and gangster Shubham Singh had allegedly shot Sharma to avenge the killing of the latter’s father, a suspended head constable. The CCTV footage of the incident showed a Sikh youth opening fire at the victim seated on a bike. Saraj had grown beard and tied turban to conceal his identity.

Saraj was facing 15 cases, including five of murder, two of bank robbery, besides several cases of extortions and NDPS. He had allegedly killed Sukhwinder, alias Lala, an aide of another gangster Rana Kandowalia. — TNS

#sidhu moosewala