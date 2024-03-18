SAS Nagar residents held with pistol

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 17

The city-1 police have arrested two youths with one country-made pistol of .12 caliber and two live cartridges. A case has been registered under Sections 25, 25/7I, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

SHO Navpreet Singh said today that someone informed about the presence of Balwinder Singh Ballu and Ravitej Singh, residents of SAS Nagar, who were suspected of illicit weapons and committing anti-social activities. Both were held at a naka.

During their remand, cops will try to find out for what purpose the duo had come to Abohar.

