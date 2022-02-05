Seizures worth Rs319 cr made so far, says EC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

After the model code of conduct came into force, enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 319.29 crore till February 3. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said the surveillance teams had seized 30.23 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 16.5 crore.

Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 279.17 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 21.38 crore.

The CEO revealed as many as 1,221 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 2,960 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said, adding preventive action had been initiated against 2,247 persons. As many as 18,000 nakas were operational, he added.