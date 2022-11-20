 Sena leader arrested in Gurdaspur : The Tribune India

Sena leader arrested in Gurdaspur

Sent to 14-day judicial custody

Sena leader arrested in Gurdaspur

Harvinder Soni in the Gurdaspur police custody on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 19

Following a two-day protest by Nihangs, the Gurdaspur police have arrested Punjab Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Harvinder Soni from his residence situated on the Gurdaspur-Batala road, today afternoon.

One SP, two DSPs and an equal number of SHOs accompanied a team of 40 cops that reached Soni’s house around 3.15 pm.

SSP Deepak Hilori confirmed the arrest. Earlier, since this morning, there were rumours that Soni would be arrested.

Soni was produced before a court where the cops sought his police remand. However, the judge denied the police custody and remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical examination after which he was sent to the Gurdaspur Central Jail.

On April 13, 2015, a Sikh youth, Kashmir Singh, had fired at Soni at the Fish Park, barely yards away from the official residence of the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner. Keeping in view the seriousness of his injury and the fact that he was ranked high in the hit list of radical Sikhs, the then DGP Sumedh Saini had made a dash from Chandigarh to Fortis Hospital in Amritsar, where he was referred to.

Following this incident, a threat perception report was prepared on the basis of which he was provided with over 10 security guards.

On November 15 and 16, around a hundred Nihangs owing loyalty to different factions had organised a protest outside the SSP’s office seeking Soni’s arrest. They were apparently irked at Soni’s remarks against the Sikh community. A video of his utterances also went viral, complicating matters for him.

To break the 36-hour-long impasse, an FIR was registered at the City police station under Sections 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), 504 (provocation leading to disruption of public peace) and 505 of the IPC (conducting public mischief).

A SIT was also constituted after the FIR was registered.

Speaking to The Tribune two days ago, Soni said he was expecting the police action against him.

“I do not know what my future is. I have already apologised for my statement, which in any case was made in haste. I know, I have offended many radical organisations. Let us see how things unfold from this particular point of time,” he had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

4
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

8
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

9
Nation

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

10
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali


Cities

View All

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship