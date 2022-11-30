Shiv Sena Punjab vice-president gets threat call

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 29

Shiv Sena state vice-president Harpreet Singh Lali has reportedly received a threat call on WhatsApp from a foreign number. The caller threatened to eliminate him and his family. He has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Lali told the media that the caller tried to intimidate him by saying that he and his family would be killed like Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. He said after Suri’s murder in Amritsar, there was an atmosphere of fear in Punjab and Hindu leaders were constantly receiving threats.

Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh said the phone number from which Lali had received the threat was being investigated and action would be taken accordingly.

