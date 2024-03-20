Sewer workers protest over delay in wages

Sangrur, March 19
Members and activists of Sewerage Board Workers Sangharsh Committee today staged a protest outside the Sewerage Board office here to express their resentment over their delayed wages. Among the protesters were sewer men and pump operators, employed by a private company.
Sita Ram Sharma, co-convener of the committee, said these employees had been working on meagre wages but were not even receiving that on time each month. He demanded these employees be given their wages on time i.e. by the 7th of every month. At present they get their wages around the 15th to 20th of every month.
He said the agitating employees had held meetings with executive officers of the Sewerage Board and had also written to the company to make their payments in time. He threatened to intensify the agitation if the problem of untimely wages was not settled soon.
Sewerage Board Executive Engineer Satwinder Singh Dhillon said he had asked the protestors to get in address their demands to the contractor, who was their employer, and share a copy with him so that he could take the necessary action.
