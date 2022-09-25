SGPC flays arrest of Sikh student in University of North Carolina for wearing ‘kirpan’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today flayed the arrest of ‘Amritdhari’ Sikh student at the University of North Carolina, US, by the police for wearing a ‘kirpan’.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami termed the incident highly objectionable and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to look into the matter. The incident in which a cop can be seen handcuffing the student has gone viral.

#harjinder singh dhami #s jaishankar #SGPC #Sikhs