Sidhu Moosewala killing: By arresting Deepak Tinu, Delhi cops again score over Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, October 19

By arresting Deepak Tinu, a fugitive in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case today, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has once again scored over the Punjab Police.

Tinu had escaped from the custody of Inspector Pritpal Singh, in-charge, CIA staff (Mansa police), on October 1 late night.

Cracked RPG case Arrest Deepak Tinu, a fugitive in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from Ajmer on Wednesday Was the first to nab three shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit — who killed Moosewala On October 7, announced to crack the RPG attack case, which took place in Mohali, on May 9

Later, the police had arrested Pritpal and girlfriend of the accused. However, Tinu’s could not be nabbed despite the fact that many teams were on his trail.

After the Special Cell Chief, HGS Dhaliwal’s, team nabbed the gangster from Ajmer, a Punjab Police official said one of their teams was already searching for the accused in the town. “We were close on his heels… But the main thing is Tinu has been arrested. It doesn’t matter the police from which state nabbed him.”

Tinu’s escape from the custody turned out to be huge embarrassment for the Police Department and the state government. Earlier, the Bhagwant Mann-led government had not shifted senior officials of the Mansa police, despite the brazen killing of Moosewala at Jawahar Ke village on May 29.

On March 29, the Delhi Police had arrested three shooters — Sajjan alias Bholu, Anil Kumar Lath and Sunny — who had gunned down Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera on August 7, 2021, in Mohali. The trio were also found involved in the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in Jalandhar on March 14.

After Moosewala’s murder, the Delhi Police was the first to identify three of the six shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kusa. They were also the first to nab Fauji and two other shooters, Kashish and Ankit, while Roopa and Mannu were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police. The sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Punjab and the Delhi Police from Nepal border.

On October 7, the Delhi Police had announced to crack the RPG attack case, which took place on May 9, at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. Dhaliwal had informed that they had nabbed shooter Arshdeep along with a teenager for the crime.

Though the Punjab Police or the state government has not made an issue of ‘hyper-activism’ of the Delhi Police in the state’s affairs so far, some middle-rung officials raised the matter in meetings.