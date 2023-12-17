Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 16

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led state government.

Sidhu said the government was on the path of selling “packaged” lies and people were being distracted from real issues. However, Sidhu said, the Opposition would continue to bring the focus of the government to these issues despite its efforts in the opposite direction.

Addressing the media here, Sidhu accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of making false claims to Punjabis. The government was least bothered to fulfil its poll promises, the senior Congress leader said.

“Due to the strike of employees, the work in offices is at a standstill and the government does not have money to pay pension or even salaries. The state is heading towards financial emergency but Mann is spending Punjab’s money in other states for Kejriwal’s politics,” Sidhu said. After promising to make the state debt-free, the government had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 crore in two years, he added.

#Congress #Navjot Sidhu