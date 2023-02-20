Speaker calls meet on 'exorbitant' rates of medicines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan on Sunday said a meeting would be held in the Vidhan Sabha on February 21 to discuss the issue of medicines being sold at exorbitant rates. He said the issue is of public interest and the meeting would be attended by the cabinet ministers, MLAs, health experts and representatives of various NGOs.

As part of the series of discussions pertaining to various issues, the Speaker said this discussion is important as the common man is being robbed and medicines are going beyond the reach of the poor, so finding a solution to this problem is the need of the hour.

He said the meeting would enable MLAs to have a meaningful debate in the assembly on this issue so that suitable steps could be taken to find a solution.