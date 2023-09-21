State in the grip of dengue, case count crosses 4,500

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 20

After floods, the state seems to be in the grip of vector-borne diseases as it has seen around 4,500 dengue cases and 500 cases of chikungunya.

The number of dengue cases till September 20 this year is more than double of those registered during the same period last year, when around 1,800 cases were reported. Three persons —two in Patiala and one in Bathinda — have succumbed to dengue.

The number of cases is on the rise and the daily count has started touching 100. On Tuesday, 432 samples were taken and of these, 91 were found positive. Besides, 19 cases of chikungunya were also reported.

According to experts, the real challenge lies in the next 40 days when dengue may peak.

In the districtwise breakup of the cases, Hoshiarpur tops the chart with 490 cases, followed by Kapurthala (434), Bathinda (401), Amritsar (322), SAS Nagar (308) and Patiala (307). Last year, the state had reported 11,030 dengue cases and 41 deaths.

Continuing the special campaign “Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar” to protect the people from the disease, the government’s health teams are conducting door-to-door checking and are issuing challans to the regular violators. So far, 8,000 challans have been issued to the people on whose premises dengue larvae were found.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said people need to be cautious till at least November, adding that they could easily save themselves from this disease by not letting water stagnate in their surroundings. The minister urged people to make a routine to drain out stagnant water every Friday.

