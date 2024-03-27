Sukhbir Badal meets kin of Sangrur liquor victims

Sangrur, March 26
President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Badal visited Gujjran, Dhandauli Kalan and Ravidaspura Tibbi villages in Sunam yesterday and met families of the victims who had lost lives after comsuming spurious liquor.
Badal expressed grief over the untimely death of 21 persons in the tragedy. Flaying the Mann government for its ‘failure’ to check illicit liquor trade in the state, he demanded judicial inquiry into the tragedy. He said Mann was responsible for this tragedy as it had happened in the regime of the AAP government that had come to power on the promise of eradicating the menace.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...