Sukhbir Badal meets kin of Sangrur liquor victims

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 26

President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Badal visited Gujjran, Dhandauli Kalan and Ravidaspura Tibbi villages in Sunam yesterday and met families of the victims who had lost lives after comsuming spurious liquor.

Badal expressed grief over the untimely death of 21 persons in the tragedy. Flaying the Mann government for its ‘failure’ to check illicit liquor trade in the state, he demanded judicial inquiry into the tragedy. He said Mann was responsible for this tragedy as it had happened in the regime of the AAP government that had come to power on the promise of eradicating the menace.

#Sangrur #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal