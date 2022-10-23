Teachers to soon get 6th pay panel benefits: Minister

Chandigarh, October 22
School Education Minister Harjot Bains on Saturday said computer teachers working under the Punjab ICT Education Society (PICTES) would soon get benefits under the Sixth Pay Commission.
“The Education Department has completed the documentation process. The file has been sent to the Departments of Finance and Personnel for further action,” he said in a statement.
He said the two departments were likely to approve the proposal soon.
“The state government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has framed a policy to provide contractual teachers with regular jobs. In this context, a portal to receive applications from contractual teachers was launched yesterday,” said Bains.
“If any employee of the Education Department is not regular even after the implementation of the new policy, the government will ensure that he or she gets a regular job,” he added.
