Telangana Govt issues clarification to Punjab farmers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 1

The Telangana Government has issued a clarification today regarding the alleged bouncing of some cheques given to the kin of farmers, who had lost their lives in the year-long agitation on the Delhi borders.

Farmer leader Satnam Singh Behru had alleged that certain affected families did not get the compensation due to bouncing of cheques when these were presented in banks. Behru alleged that cheques were dishonoured by banks.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, while reacting to the development, stated that one should not make mockery of the supreme sacrifices made by farmers. “I will verify the same and take the matter at the appropriate level,” he said.

The Telengana Government, in a statement issued today, said it had released 1,010 cheques as compensation of Rs 3 lakh to each family, of which 814 cheques had been encashed. Some beneficiaries did not submit cheques to banks within the stipulated time, the statement added.

In all, nine families of Tarn Taran district had received the compensation amount released by the Telangana Government so far.

The Telangana Government stated that due instructions had been issued to banks to revalidate such cheques.

