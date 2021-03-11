Thrashed youth booked, protesters block highway

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 24

Hundreds of people blocked the national highway near Khuiyansarwer over registering of an FIR against a youth (Scheduled Caste community) who was allegedly held hostage and thrashed on April 20 by some residents of Daulatpura village. The video of the incident had also gone viral.

The protesters told that Vinod Kumar (18) had to be admitted to the hospital due to injuries, but to cover-up the misdeeds of the accused, the police registered a case against Vinod under Sections 354 of the IPC on a statement of a girl who alleged that he had passed offensive comments and tried to hold a hand of her friend.

The protesters demanded suspension of the SHO concerned and alleged that he was working under political influence. Vinod, who runs a barber shop in Khuiyansarwer, had told the police that he was heading back to his house along with his friend Raju, when four youths intercepted them and started beating him. The miscreants took me to a house, where I was thrashed.