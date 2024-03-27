Three arrested with stolen motorcycles

Abohar, March 26
The police have arrested three persons with stolen motorcycles and another with stolen batteries.
DSP Arun Mundan and SHO Navpreet Singh said Assistant SHO Iqbal Singh had arrested Lakhbir Singh of Gidderanwali village and Manpreet Singh of Nai Abadi with a stolen motorcycle. Later, three more stolen motorcycles were also recovered.
Meanwhile, Assistant SHO Rajbir Singh arrested Yashpal Singh of Sarabha Nagar while he was riding a motorcycle bearing a registration number of Rajasthan, but did not possess documents. Six other stolen bikes were later recovered.
The police have registered cases against three suspects under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.
The police also arrested Jaspal Singh of Prem Nagar with two stolen batteries. A case has been registered against him.
