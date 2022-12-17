Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

The police have arrested three more persons involved in the murder of Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla and his security guard Mandeep Singh.

Those arrested include Gurinder Singh, alias Ginda, Gagandeep Singh, alias, Gagan, both residents of Malri village in Nakodar, and Akashdeep Sing, alias Ghainti of Noorpur Chattha in Nakodar.

The police have impounded two cars and two motorcycles used in the crime and seized a .30 bore pistol along with two live rounds from the accused. They were arrested in the wee hours of Friday from Kapurthala Road near Kala Sanghian while travelling in an SUV.

Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said Gurinder received directions from US-based Amandeep Singh Purewal to arrange accommodation for the shooters.

Akashdeep ferried them in a car after the murder and Gagandeep was handed over the weapons. The SSP said Purewal and Amrik Singh, who was on the run, were the masterminds. Two new names, which cropped up during the probe, include Karanveer Malri and Charanjit Channi.

Gurinder, Karanveer and Charanjit did recce and the car used was arranged by Karanveer, said the SSP.

Earlier, Manga Singh, alias Bicchu, Kamaldeep Singh, alias Popi, and Khuskaran Singh, alias Fauji, were nabbed. Swarandeep revealed that the shots fired on Timmy and Mandeep were fired by Manga, Sajan Singh and Hardeep Singh, alias Thakur, while Khushkaran and Kamaldeep were riding the bikes.

After the murder, the shooters hid their bikes at Amandeep’s house in Malri village and three of the shooters went to Amandeep’s in-laws at Bajuha village, said the SSP, adding that the remaining three shooters stayed overnight in Jalandhar.

The next day, Akashdeep and Karanveer dropped three shooters at the Jalandhar bus stand. While those staying at Amandeep’s in-laws’ house were dropped at the Shahkot bus stand by Gurinder.

#Nakodar