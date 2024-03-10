Three shops, house burgled

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

Some unidentified miscreants burgled three shops last night in a market behind the bus stand here. Locks of the shops dealing in shoes and general goods were today found broken and the miscreants took away cash and valuables. Angry traders held a protest against the local police alleging failure in checking such incidents. SHO Navpreet Singh assured Sadar Bazaar Association members that the suspects would be traced within four days.

In another incident, three miscreants targeted a bank manager’s house in Anand Nagari here. According to the information, Vijay Taneja, posted as a bank manager in Jhumianwali village, had gone to Chandigarh with his family on Wednesday. When he returned last night, he saw that the window of the house was broken. The thieves took away cash amount of Rs 1,17,000, 70 gm gold jewellery and silver coins from the locker.

After checking nearby CCTV cameras, it was found that three persons had committed this incident at night. One was standing outside in the street keeping a check, another was seen near the gate and third went inside and committed the theft.

The city police station team led by ASI Madan Lal started an investigation.

