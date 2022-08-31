Torn pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ found in Phagwara; police register case

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, August 31

Tension prevailed in the town on Wednesday after an employee of ESI Dispensary Phagwara saw pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ in a torn condition on a tree in front of dispensary.

On receipt of information, Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai and DSP Jaspreet Singh rushed the spot.

Akal Students Federation leader Sukhdev Singh and Narinder Singh, manager of Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib, along with dozens of citizens met the SP in his office and demanded the arrest of the culprit by Saturday and threatened to start agitation from Sunday if action is not taken.

SP Mukhtiar Rai said police are investigating the matter minutely and CCTVs cameras in nearby areas are being scanned.

SHO City Amandeep Singh Nehra said on a complaint lodged by Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib manager Narinder Singh they have registered a case under Section 295A of the IPC.

Phagwara SDM Satwant Singh has appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony at every cost and don’t allow the miscreants to disturb the peace.