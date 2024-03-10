Two killed in road accidents

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

A 51-year-old resident of Sayeed Wala village died today when the scooter that he was using was hit by a speeding car between Alamgarh and Dharampura village. The deceased was identified as Rameshwar.

A cyclist, identified as Jaswant, died on the spot due to a head injury when he fell while returning from work to his Seed Farm residence last night.

