Two women among 6 held with 1 kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 26

The police have arrested six drug peddlers, including two women, and seized over 1 kg heroin from their possession in two separate cases.

Sangrur SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema said cops arrested Gurraj Singh of Patiala and Raghubir Singh of Faridkot from Duggan village near Sangrur and seized 400 grams of heroin and impounded their car.

On the basis of their interrogation, Ajay Singh of Amritsar was also nabbed, said Cheema. A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the trio at the Longowal police station.

In another case, cops arrested Harpreet Kaur of Bharoor village, Sunam, and Navdeep Kaur, a resident of Sangrur, and seized 705 grams of heroin from their two—wheeler. Cops also seized Rs 29,500 from their possession, he added.

Cheema said after questioning both women, they nabbed Baljinder Singh of Moga while Amardeep Sekhawat of Hisar was yet to be arrested.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered.

