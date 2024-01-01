Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 31

Five members of a family were found dead at their house at Daroli Khurd village in Jalandhar today. The deceased were later identified as Manmohan Singh (59), his wife Sarabjit Kaur, his daughters Prabhjot Kaur (32) and Gurpreet Kaur (23) and Prabhjot’s daughter Amandeep Kaur (3).

Manmohan Singh’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while that of the women and the little girl were found lying on beds in the same room, with strangulation marks on their necks. The police said everyone, except the three-year-old girl, had marks on their necks.

The police have found a suicide note written by Manmohan Singh in which he has attributed mounting debt as the reason behind taking the extreme step.

He has also stated that their bodies be cremated in an electric crematorium. He said he had repaid his other debts, but two instalments of Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000 were yet to be paid. The note mentioned that the money was in a drawer. The police have found that amount.

His daughter Prabhjot Kaur was married. She had come to her parents’ home some days ago with her daughter Amandeep. A son of Manmohan is married and he lives with his family in Australia.

The police said Prabhjot’s husband Sarabjit Kumar had been calling her up, but his calls went unanswered, after which he came looking for her at the village. Prabhjot was supposed to return to her husband’s home today.

The village sarpanch informed the police about the incident. A police team, including Adampur DSP Vijay Kanwarpal and Adampur police station SHO Manjit Singh, reached the spot. Sukhdev Singh, an ASI posted at the Adampur police station, said, “The bodies were found in the same room. Mounting debt has been attributed as the cause behind taking the extreme the step. As per the suicide note, Manmohan Singh had invested money in a poultry farm, but the project failed. Later, he invested money in films, but he suffered losses there also. He had taken debt for these ventures. Unable to repay the debt, he decided to take the extreme step.”

Jalandhar SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “It is a very tragic incident. We have found the money mentioned by him in the suicide note. So far, it seems that the man murdered the children after which the couple (Sarabjit and Manmohan) died by suicide. They will be cremated in an electric crematorium, as requested in the suicide note. We are trying to contact their all family members, including their son.”

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

