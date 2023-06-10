VB summons Channi again in assets case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Vigilance Bureau has again summoned former Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to its state headquarters in Mohali on June 13 (next Tuesday). He has been called in for questioning in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The VB is probing allegations against Channi of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. This is not for the first time that the former CM has been summoned for questioning in this case.

A source report about Channi’s assets had been prepared. When he earlier appeared before the bureau, a list of the assets he owned was sought and that would be tallied with the source report. The VB has been probing the assets of the former CM, his brothers and other family members and some of his associates for allegedly amassing wealth more than their declared sources of income.