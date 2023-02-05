Why no event at Khuralgarh, asks Sampla

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

“The AAP government, which claims strong support of the Scheduled Caste community, failed to organise the state-level function at Shri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur district to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas,” said Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

He said this year, the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas is being celebrated on February 5.

Earlier, the ruling parties used to organise a state-level function, which was attended by ministers and party leaders, he said.