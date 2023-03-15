Woman dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A woman died her car collided with an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday near Nihalkhera village. The woman, Paramjit Kaur (47) of Addnia village, succumbed to injuries at a hospital and her son Charanjit Singh (26) was said to be critical. OC

Man arrested for fraud

Muktsar: The police on Tuesday arrested a man for duping people on the pretext of doubling their money. Material used to make counterfeit currency notes and two cars were seized from the suspect, Mana Singh, of Ferozepur district. TNS

2 drug peddlers held

Abohar: Jagdev Singh and Jasbir Singh of Doda village in Muktsar district were held and 20-kg poppy husk was seized from them.

