Youth dies of drug overdose in Moga

Moga, September 11
A 22-year old man has allegedly died of an overdose of drugs at Sadhanwali Basti in Moga city.
As per the driving licence recovered from his purse, he has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Charik road, Moga city. He was found lying dead in an open plot on Sunday morning. His motorcycle was also parked there. Locals, who saw the body, informed about it to the police.
The body was sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC into the incident.
