Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organises investiture ceremony

The school organised an investiture ceremony coupled with the annual prize distribution, showcasing a harmonious blend of tradition, talent, and inspiration. The guest of honour was Madhukar Malhotra and the event was presided over by Vineeta Arora, Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp and ‘shloka gayan’, followed by the school prayer by the dynamic choir group, invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The investiture ceremony saw the student council assuming their roles with solemn pride. Head Boy Naitik Singh Hansa and Head Girl Sanjanaa Pandit delivered inspiring speeches, reflecting on their journey ahead and sharing their vision for the school. The annual prize distribution ceremony honoured students for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. With great pride, students received certificates and trophies. The accompanying cultural extravaganza, comprising the ‘Mystique of the Dunes - Kalbelia Dance’ and ‘Wings of Fire - A Motivational Dance’ showcased the rich cultural heritage of India and indomitable spirit of the students. The ceremony reached its crescendo on the vibrant beats of bhangra, infusing the atmosphere with energy and jubilation. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Inderpreet Kaur, Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, thanked the guests and parents for their wholehearted support to the institution.

