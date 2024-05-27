Cambridge International School, Palampur

Class XII students have excelled in CBSE examinations. Saijal Dixit from the humanities stream stands at the top position by scoring 96.6%, followed by Aarushi Verma (medical) at 96% and Malvi Sood (mon-medical) at 95.2%. The next in line of toppers are Rasita Chauhan (humanities) at 94% and Mokshda Sood (non-medical) at 90.2%. Class X students have demonstrated extraordinary academic proficiency, with a significant number of students scoring above 90%. Arnav Rana stands as the topper with 97.2%, followed by Kanika at 95.2%. Tvisha Sharma scored 94.6%, followed by Akshara at 93.6%. Next in the line of toppers are Shaurya Veer Patial at 93.4%, Aaradhya Katoch 92.4%, Soham Jaryal 91.6%, Bhavya Soni 91.4% and Jasleen Kaur 91%.
