DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

To inculcate the leadership qualities in students, a school prefectorial board was formed after interviewing and selection. The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2024-25 was held for the students of classes IX to XII. The ceremony began with the recitation of ‘Gayatri Mantra’, followed by a pious prayer by the school choir. Marching by all prefects on drum beats was a spectacular event which set the mood for the event. Regional Director Dr DD Vidyarthi adorned Head Boy Ujjwal and Head Girl Dhanya with sashes and badges. House convener Richa Bhardwaj, Manju Pruthi and house in charges with the principal pinned the badges to the prefects. A cyber group of seven students was also formed and adorned with badges in the ceremony. Various posts were assigned to the members of the students’ council like house captain, vice-captain, sports captain, cultural captain, academic captain, discipline captain, and cleanliness captain. Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi administered the oath to the newly elected prefectorial body. In her address, she encouraged the students to perform their duties and responsibilities entrusted to them with sincerity.
