DAV Senior Secondary School, Alampur

World Environment Day was celebrated at the school. The main purpose of the celebration was to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment and the ways to do it. The day was flagged off by a tree plantation drive on the school campus. As many as100 quick-growing trees, which do not need much water on a daily basis, were planted near the school wall and in the surrounding areas. Speeches were delivered by the students urging everyone to save the environment. An inter-house painting competition and slogan-writing competition were also conducted to raise awareness for the same. A pledge was also taken by the students to" Save the environment". The Principal of the school, Bikram Singh, spoke on the ways to protect the environment.