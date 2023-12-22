DC Model School, Panchkula

In order to break the monotony of classroom learning and to provide an exposure to the world outside,the school organised an annual excursion for students of classes V and VIII to Mapple Resort near Anandpur Sahib. The trip proved to be full of fun, adventure, excitement, entertaining and learning as well. The students enjoyed adventure sports and participated in various activities such as rope courses, zip line, wall climbing, various ride and archery under the supervision of the allotted group leaders. Students were served delicious, freshly cooked meals which they relished with their class mates and teachers.
