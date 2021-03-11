With the summer vacation round the corner, it becomes imperative to tap the upbeat mood of the holiday spirit. Keeping in view of this, Delhi Public School, Mohali, organised various class shows for the primary classes. A family is the greatest gift one can have and the children of class Prep captured this opportunity to express their feelings for their family through the ELS 'My Family'. Fun-filled together moment was organised wherein the children along with their parents participated in family-tree and family-collage making activity. The children also presented an action song which left everyone mesmerised and overwhelmed with emotions. The students of class Nursery presented a scintillating ‘Show and Tell Activity’ on English letters. The exuberance and the confidence of the kids left everyone spellbound. Memory games and letter hunt activity kept everyone engrossed. It was heart-warming to see the tiny tots present an action song with great fun. The students of Class I presented a show on Father's Day and expressed their love and gratitude for their fathers.