With the summer vacation round the corner, it becomes imperative to tap the upbeat mood of the holiday spirit. Keeping in view of this, Delhi Public School, Mohali, organised various class shows for the primary classes. A family is the greatest gift one can have and the children of class Prep captured this opportunity to express their feelings for their family through the ELS 'My Family'. Fun-filled together moment was organised wherein the children along with their parents participated in family-tree and family-collage making activity. The children also presented an action song which left everyone mesmerised and overwhelmed with emotions. The students of class Nursery presented a scintillating ‘Show and Tell Activity’ on English letters. The exuberance and the confidence of the kids left everyone spellbound. Memory games and letter hunt activity kept everyone engrossed. It was heart-warming to see the tiny tots present an action song with great fun. The students of Class I presented a show on Father's Day and expressed their love and gratitude for their fathers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...
Singer KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought dead to hospital after show
Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO
India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a busi...