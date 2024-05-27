Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

The school organised an Inter-House Table Tennis Competition seeking to emulate a pattern through which students are provided an adequate time-duration to spend for sports and extra-curricular activities which consequently enhance concentration, attitude and academic achievements of the students. The competition was held for the junior and senior groups of boys and girls separately. In the very first contest, the delighted participants of the junior group played with all their elated spirit in which Gurasees and Navanya of Class V, who belonged to Forward House, secured the first position. For the next game, the cheer and applause by all the four school house members created a vivacious tempo for the spirited players. With the spinning of the ball into forward, backward, left and right, the players of senior group made a remarkable beginning. In this group match, the Peace House players showed great hand-eye coordination. Their sharp focus and terrific footwork brought them to victory. Aarav and Kanupriya of Class VIII, who belonged to Peace House, bagged the first position. Principal Vandana Malik awarded badges of appreciation to the winners, who will also be felicitated at the Annual Award Function.
