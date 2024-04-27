DPS, Chandigarh

World Book Day was celebrated at the school. The school fondly remembered the glorious literary legacy of the great writers and their marvellous work in a special assembly. The students expressed their thoughts on the unravelled world of the books and importance of reading through speeches and a street play. The young readers of the junior wing enthralled everyone with their character parade and melodious song “Let’s read a book today”. Students really enjoyed the performances and it was a fun-filled assembly with a strong message of ‘Be friend with books’. Principal Reema Dewan acknowledged the efforts of the library department for organising the literary assembly for developing and polishing the reading skills of the students.

