Haryana to connect government and private schools through twinning programme

Chandigarh, March 8
The Haryana government plans to connect government and private schools through twinning programmes for students to learn from each other.
While presenting the budget estimates for 2022-23 in the state assembly here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Under the programme, identified government schools will be established with audio-visual classrooms and connected with a partner private school. These schools will organise shared training and learning resources.
“I hope that the twinning programme will help in bringing society together to enable shared learning across institutions,” he said.
Khattar also said the government proposes to start a new school health programme which proposes to screen 25 lakh school children twice a year and it will be launched from the next academic session. To provide safe transportation facilities for students in educational institutions and ensure that girl children do not drop out due to lack of safe and secure transport, the government will start Safe and Accessible Transport: Haryana Initiative (SATHI).
This facility will be provided to all girl children studying in government institutions, including senior secondary schools, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes, polytechnics, medical, para-medical and nursing institutions. The scheme will be notified in April, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus
Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 2...
India heaves sigh of relief as 700 students leave beleaguered Sumy
Students being taken to Poltava, 175 km south of Sumy, from ...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users
Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine
India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...
Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget
Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...