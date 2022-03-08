Haryana to connect government and private schools through twinning programme

Chandigarh, March 8

The Haryana government plans to connect government and private schools through twinning programmes for students to learn from each other.

While presenting the budget estimates for 2022-23 in the state assembly here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Under the programme, identified government schools will be established with audio-visual classrooms and connected with a partner private school. These schools will organise shared training and learning resources.

“I hope that the twinning programme will help in bringing society together to enable shared learning across institutions,” he said.

Khattar also said the government proposes to start a new school health programme which proposes to screen 25 lakh school children twice a year and it will be launched from the next academic session. To provide safe transportation facilities for students in educational institutions and ensure that girl children do not drop out due to lack of safe and secure transport, the government will start Safe and Accessible Transport: Haryana Initiative (SATHI).

This facility will be provided to all girl children studying in government institutions, including senior secondary schools, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes, polytechnics, medical, para-medical and nursing institutions. The scheme will be notified in April, he said.