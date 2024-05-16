Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Atam Auditorium. Students and teachers of Sarojini House put up a great show for students’ mothers as guests expressing their love for them through beautiful songs, heart touching speeches, drama and poems. Through their performances they conveyed that “mother’s unconditional love, support and feeling of a security blanket around us is unmatched”. The event saw a good number of mothers engaging in a lot of fun activities, games and competitions. Emotional messages for the mothers through a slideshow added colours and smiles to the celebration. Judges had a hard time in giving away the titles like ‘MasterChef JPS’, ‘Artist Mom’, ‘Dancing Diva’, etc, to enthusiastic moms who showcased their extraordinary talent in the competitions. The mothers were thankful for organising such an event. Principal Leena Sood congratulated the mothers on the special day and advised the students to be respectful towards them.

