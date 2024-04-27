Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Earth Day through a series of activities. The whole school, whether it was the students, principal, support staff, teachers, admin staff or helpers, took part in this “Go-Green initiative”. The students were reminded of simple doable actions towards safe Mother Earth. On this day, we try to plant a sapling or a plant which helps us from avoiding global warming. The students of primary wing enthusiastically participated in myriad of activities conducted in the classes to commemorate our benevolent Mother Earth. To start with, the students learnt the importance of Earth Day and the need to preserve and conserve their self-sustaining planet. Students expressed their views by drawing, painting, etc. Classes VI to VIII students participated in a model making activities on Earth Day. Classes IX to X students planted trees and also learnt the importance of afforestation.
