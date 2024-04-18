MM International School, Ambala

The air at the school was filled with joy and festivity as students, teachers, and parents gathered to celebrate Baisakhi. The morning began with a special assembly, where students showcased their reverence for the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through traditional dances and melodious songs. Highlighting the event were the captivating performances by tiny tots of Class I and II, whose adorable rendition of Punjabi folk dances stole the hearts of the audience. Their innocence and enthusiasm added an extra charm to the celebration. The event was meticulously organised and fabulously conducted, leaving everyone spellbound by the vibrant display of talent and the spirit of Baisakhi.
